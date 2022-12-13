Future announced last week that he’ll hit the road at the start of 2023 for his “One Big Party Tour.” He said he was bringing friends, but didn’t disclose who. Now fans know.

Yesterday (Dec. 12), via his Instagram Story, the Freebandz president revealed who will join him on tour. Future’s friends will include Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Polo G, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Lil Jairmy, Rob49, Double 00 and Ocean x Kungfu.

The six-city, month-long tour will kick off on Jan. 7 in Houston at the Toyota Center and end on Jan. 27 in Boston at the TD Garden.

Before The WIZRD hits the road, he’ll make an appearance in New York on Dec. 30 for The Ball Drops In Brooklyn show. Along with him, Lil Uzi Vert, King Combs and Chinese Kitty will all take the stage.

When Future is done touring, he will gear up for 2023 Rolling Loud California. The music festival takes place the weekend of March 3-5 at Hollywood Park Grounds outside of SoFi Stadium. He will be there with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne and more.

Life has really been good for the Atlanta rapper. This tour comes after the success of his best commercial body of work to date, his ninth studio album, I Never Liked You. The album, which dropped in April, contains 16 tracks and is certified Platinum. It features Drake, Kanye West, Tems, Young Thug, and Gunna. The deluxe version features Babyface Ray, Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

I Never Liked You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It earned more than 222,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, and Future received six Grammy nominations, which is more noms than he has had in his entire career. Pluto even took home an American Music Award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems.

Future is bringing in the New Year with a bang and he wants you there. Tickets for the “One Big Party Tour” are now on sale at Ticketmaster. Check dates for a city near you.