Today (Dec. 2), Babyface Ray unveiled his brand new MOB album. The 18-track body of work includes features from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, King Hendrick$, Samuel Shabazz, GMO Stax, and more. Preceding the project were well-received singles like “Nice Guy” and “Spend It” featuring Blxst and Nija.

In addition to the album, Ray has dropped off the official music video for “Crazy World.” The vlog-style visual includes various clips of his life throughout the last few weeks, featuring footage from concerts, late nights in the studio, and more. On the track, the Detroit-bred rapper flows over some calm production by SpaceTheWizard:

“I can feel you ain’t with me for real, you gon’ try to play me crazy if I don’t know the business for real/ A hurt past, go to church, got his religion and heals, I just saw the pastor daughter walk in, switch into heels/ It’s a crazy world, I’m a ladies’ man, mama’s baby boy, daddy’s favorite, I promise you that/ You gon’ hustle these days without homies attached, ’cause they gon’ try you ’til you dyin’ or a cell block trap”

“Always on the move working, overthinking s**t, never celebrating, feeling like I’m behind still. So doing this felt good, not because of the s**t y’all seeing,” Ray wrote under an Instagram post showing a billboard of him up in Times Square. “It feels good ’cause the love y’all show me. Appreciate every single person, I swear.”

At the top of 2022, the “Fake Luv” rapper unveiled FACE, which was equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Shortly afterward, he provided the official deluxe upgrade, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki. The album garnered him a spot on the XXL Freshman list and also landed at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

Be sure to press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new music video for “Crazy World” down below.