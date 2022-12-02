Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  12.02.2022

Babyface Ray is for sure one of Detroit’s hottest rappers on the scene right now and with each release, he proves why he is a force to be reckoned with. When he spread the word of his new album release through his social media accounts, the anticipation immediately heightened. In the album announcement trailer, a chain-smoking panel of people asks “contestants” to listen to Ray’s new album before it launches. As each contestant takes a seat and puts on a pair of headphones, the camera captures their reactions, and at the end, the rapper takes a seat in front of the panel. Holding a double styrofoam cup, the Wavy Gang representer leans back and tells viewers the title of his new project titled MOB.

The project serves as his second full-length effort of 2022 and the follow up to his debut album FACE (when you think about it, FACE MOB). The way Babyface Ray floats over the beats, it is motivational to many because he raps like he is disappointed in you for being comfortable broke. With his laid back, yet striking flow, The “Brand New Benz” rapper is going always come with the heat and this release is no different.

The 18-track album boasts features from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, Blxst, Nija, Samuel Shabazz, GMO Stax and more. Detroit is making an immense amount of noise in the rap game and with this new release, Babyface Ray is doing one hell of a job representing his city. If you have started to compile your “Best Rap Albums of 2022” lists already, you might want to pause the process to be sure you have enough room to add MOB in there.

Tap in to Babyface Ray’s latest effort now.

