Lil Durk’s name has officially been cleared in connection to a 2019 shooting that took place in Atlanta. Local news station WSB-TV reported on Saturday (Oct. 22) that charges against Durk, whose real name is Derrick Banks, were dropped.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 5, 2019, just days after the Super Bowl was held in the city, outside the iconic landmark and restaurant The Varsity. One person, Alexander Witherspoon, 23, suffered a critical injury. Durk was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, being employed by or associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm.

The Chicago rapper’s attorney, Manny Arora, said, “While it took three years for the state to make the right decision, in the end, the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him.”

“I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to run from,” Durk told the station at the time when he surrendered to authorities in May 2019. “We found out we had a warrant actually while on tour. Once I heard, I immediately came back.”

He marked his decision to surrender in a track titled “Turn Myself In,” rapping, “Look up at the judge, can’t look, state makin’ up lies for sure / I’m an innocent man for sure, it is what it is for sure.” Late rapper King Von was also detained in connection to the incident.

The “Laugh Now Cry Later” artist said that while he witnessed and was attracted to gang activity during his adolescence, it was not the person he matured into. “I had a rough past, but by my moving to Atlanta, I just thought that changed my whole identity and my thinking,” he said.