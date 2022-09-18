Chaka Zulu’s attorney is staunchly defending him against multiple charges in connection with a shooting that left Zulu hospitalized this summer.

Zulu, real name Ahmed Obafemi, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and simple battery, according to WSB-TV. The news station obtained jail records that show the Disturbing Tha Peace record label co-founder surrendered to authorities on Sept. 13. He bonded out the same day.

The music industry veteran’s attorney Gabe Banks said “the beloved son of the City of Atlanta” was disappointed that police charged him when he was defending himself. “Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night,” Banks said in a statement Saturday (Sept. 17).

The longtime manager for Ludacris was injured on June 26 outside of his restaurant, Apt 4B, in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. As previously reported by REVOLT, he was leaving an event with two associates when he was approached by a man in the parking lot.

TMZ reported, he and the individual became engaged in a heated altercation when others nearby joined in and jumped the music manager. At least one of the men attacking him is believed to have fired a weapon, which prompted Zulu to then fire his weapon in self-defense. Three people were shot during the altercation, including the label executive and 23-year-old Artez Benton, who succumbed to his injuries. In the days after the incident, the Atlanta public figure was reportedly in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Read the full statement in the tweet below.