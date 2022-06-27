Chaka Zulu was among three men who were shot on Sunday night (June 26) in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, 11Alive reports. Police confirmed that all victims were transported to a nearby hospital where one did not survive.

Known for his work as Ludacris’ manager, Zulu has also played a pivotal role in the careers of other Atlanta artists, including Bobby V and Jeezy. At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody. A source reports that Zulu is currently in “critical but stable” condition.

According to reports, Atlanta police responded to the incident outside of Afro-Caribbean restaurant Apt4b at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Sunday (June 24). Police Lt. Germain Dearlove revealed that the shooting took place after “a dispute in the parking lot.”

“We have three persons shot at the location,” said Lt. Dearlove. “One deceased and two are in hospitals as a result of a dispute in the parking lot.” Police hope that a surveillance video of the scene will lead them to the shooter.

The deceased victim has been identified as 23-year-old Artez Benton and the condition of another man shot alongside Zulu and Benton has not yet been disclosed. An investigation into what led to the shooting is currently still underway.

Disturbing Tha Peace Records was founded by Zulu alongside Ludacris and Zulu’s brother, Jeff Dixon, in 1998 and included a legendary roster. The “Stand Up” emcee was an artist on the label along with Chingy, Shawnna, Bobby V, Playaz Circle, Lil Scrappy and more. In 2008, the company inked a long-term deal with Def Jam Records.

Zulu’s work extends beyond just Disturbing Tha Peace. He has also represented artists like Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major. Most recently, he served as head of artist & talent for Spotify, and previously held the position as VP of sports and entertainment marketing for Monster.

Earlier this year, Zulu became the ninth person to receive the “Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare” during an Atlanta Hawks game.