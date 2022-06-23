Lil Tjay is reportedly still unconscious in the hospital after a shooting incident earlier this week.

According to sources close to the situation, the most recent update is that Lil Tjay is scheduled for a CT Scan. Sources say the platinum-selling rapper has not made any bodily movements outside of moving his legs yesterday.

As REVOLT previously reported, the 21-year-old “F.N.” rapper was involved in a shooting incident just after midnight (June 22) outside of a shopping center in Edgewater, New Jersey. Reports point to two shooting locations that were related to the incident — one at a Chipotle restaurant and another at a nearby Exxon gas station. The victim at the Chipotle restaurant was shot several times and the victim at the Exxon was shot once. Lil Tjay was initially listed in critical condition before being downgraded to stable condition.

Authorities have arrested Mohamed Konate, 27, and charged him with three charges of attempted murder as well as other armed robbery and weapons offenses. Prosecutors are accusing Konate of firing at Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, as well as Jeffrey Valdez, 24, and Antoine Boyd, 22, both of the Bronx, who were with him. Konate was also admitted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The affidavit of probable cause filed by police said Konate was arrested at a New York City hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting at 12:04 a.m. A witness said Konate was hit by gunfire and then dragged into a white BMW. Police said an “unidentified co-conspirator” fled the scene with Konate in said BMW and later was captured by surveillance cameras dropping him off on the ground in front of Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side at 12:29 a.m.

A victim reported to police that Konate approached the red Dodge Durango that Lil Tjay and his associates were in before pointing a gun at them and demanding they hand over their jewelry.

Tjay was struck multiple times in the maelstrom, while Boyd suffered a single gunshot wound. Along with Valdez, Boyd was charged with possessing an unlawful weapon. Both are in custody at Bergen County Jail, prosecutors said.

Lil Tjay was gearing up to release his “Strictly4MyFans” EP this summer. He released his “Lavish” freestyle as a single to tease the project earlier this year.