Just last month, Lil Tjay promised his fans he would be coming through with more consistent music releases. He also confirmed he will be releasing his Strictly4MyFans EP soon and dropped off “Lavish Freestyle” shortly after. This week, he’s back with another one as promised, this time with the release of “Goin Up.” Paired with a brand new video to match, Lil Tjay gets right to work in “Goin Up” over some Chopsquad DJ production:

I was real from the start, still kinda hard, no love for informers been a real n***a, still a real n***a, they think I’m a performer/ Focus on bettering my life (Yeah), ain’t have no place on that corner (Not) they so, so mad (So, so mad), but I’ma keep goin’ up/ Trap for a livin’ (Trap), I was flippin’ that pack for a livin’ (Pack, pack)/

It’s been a year since Lil Tjay liberated his sophomore studio LP Destined 2 Win, which contains 21 tracks and additional features from 6LACK, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Tyga, Saweetie, Toosii, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo. As far as charts around the globe go, this album stands as his best to date — it also peaked within the top five of the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Since then, the NYC rhymer has liberated loose cuts like the heartfelt “Forever In My Heart,” “Not In The Mood” with Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock, and “Christmas In A Cell.” In addition, the “Calling My Phone” rapper could be heard contributing his harmonies for peers like Jay Critch, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, Bas, Pop Smoke, YNW Melly, Joyner Lucas, French Montana, Polo G, and Nafe Smallz.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Goin Up” down below.