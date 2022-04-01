It’s been almost a year to the date since Lil Tjay liberated his sophomore studio LP Destined 2 Win, which contains 21 tracks and additional features from 6LACK, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Tyga, Saweetie, Toosii, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo. As far as charts around the globe go, this album stands as his best to date — it also peaked within the top five of the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since then, the NYC rhymer has liberated loose cuts like the heartfelt “Forever In My Heart,” “Not In The Mood” with Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock, and “Christmas In A Cell.” In addition, the “Calling My Phone” rapper could be heard contributing his harmonies for peers like Jay Critch, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, Bas, Pop Smoke, YNW Melly, Joyner Lucas, French Montana, Polo G, and Nafe Smallz.

Today (March 31), he drops off a new visual titled “In My Head,” a Yvng Finxssa-produced effort that sees Tjay borrowing from Iyaz’s 2009 hit “Replay” while pouring his heart out about that special someone:

“I got some funny feelings in my head, and girl, I don’t know what to call it, too iffy and quick, I can’t say that it’s love, but I know that I want some more of it, these feelings been stuck in my head, ain’t too big on love but with you, I’m all for it, see the world, me and you, we can tour it, fFuck all them bitches, they ain’t shit, they ignorin’, daily you be on my mind…”

“In My Head” also sees a cinematic visual that mixes between shots of Tjay in a hospital bed (complete with a cameo from fellow XXL album Rubi Rose) and riding around in his Mercedes truck.

Check it out for yourself below.