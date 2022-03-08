Over the weekend, video game enthusiasts picked up the latest installment of the critically acclaimed series Gran Turismo, which allows the player to take part in virtual races around the world. Accompanying said game is a matching soundtrack — titled Find Your Line (Official Music from Gran Turismo 7) — that contains nine songs and contributions from GoldLink, ROSALÍA, London Grammar, Major Lazer, and more.

One particular standout is the opening cut “Vroom,” which sees The FaNaTiX teaming up with heavyweights Idris Elba, Lil Tjay, Davido, Koffee, and Moelogo. Keeping with the Gran Turismo theme, the infectious offering sees the artists speaking on their fast cars and free-wheeling lifestyles:

“You might see me in the black Mustang, no gang, then leave through the back door in a black van, or see me in the Maybach, laid back, with a thick ting, gettin’ brain back, or see me goin’ scatty in a Bugatti, you might see me with Sabi in a Masi’ and she got a big batty, too flashy, too flashy, ride more back seat than a black cabby, might see me in a black Audi, just ‘llow me, with my gang, full rowdy, beg you gimme space, pleasе don’t crowd me, tun di FaNaTiX up real loudly, eh, galdem’ll rush down, this tunе play, galdem’ll buss down, and no wonder y’all sit like a touchdown…”

Courtesy of British artist and director FILFURY comes an accompanying visual for “Vroom” which sees everyone in a huge warehouse full of choice vehicles to match the song’s subject matter. This is all interspersed with some choreographed dancing and (of course) some actual driving scenes with the artists themselves.

Check out both The FaNaTiX & Co.’s “Vroom” video and the aforementioned soundtrack below. Those looking to get more information on Gran Turismo 7 can head here.