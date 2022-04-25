Lil Tjay is back with a treat for his fans this week as he drops off is latest freestyle clip titled “Lavish.” The new video follows closely behind other recent visuals like “In My Head” and is the first taste of his forthcoming EP Strictly4MyFans, which he just announced earlier this afternoon on Instagram as he apologized to his fans for the drought. In the new video, Lil Tjay is in his zone in the studio as he glides over some production courtesy of Ramsey Beatz:

Ran it up with my brother, can’t fuck with no other, now everyone with me go dumb/ True to self, I been silent since young no security needed, they know how we come/ Used to play the block with them bums, now we runnin’ through hundreds for fun/ I can never stop, I’m the one

It’s been almost a year to the date since Lil Tjay liberated his sophomore studio LP Destined 2 Win, which contains 21 tracks and additional features from 6LACK, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Tyga, Saweetie, Toosii, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo. As far as charts around the globe go, this album stands as his best to date — it also peaked within the top five of the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Since then, the NYC rhymer has liberated loose cuts like the heartfelt “Forever In My Heart,” “Not In The Mood” with Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock, and “Christmas In A Cell.” In addition, the “Calling My Phone” rapper could be heard contributing his harmonies for peers like Jay Critch, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, Bas, Pop Smoke, YNW Melly, Joyner Lucas, French Montana, Polo G, and Nafe Smallz.

Be sure to press play on Lil Tjay’s brand new “Lavish (Freestyle)” clip down below.