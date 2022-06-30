As previously reported by REVOLT, Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu was shot during an altercation outside of Atlanta’s APT 4B restaurant last Sunday. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed provided supporters with an update a day after the incident occurred:

“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Yesterday (June 29), TMZ reported additional details that they say comes from multiple sources who reviewed surveillance footage. Reportedly, Chaka was leaving an event with two others when he was approached by another man. An exchange of words escalated into an intense argument before things became physical — it was at this moment when others joined in and proceeded to jump Chaka. One of the assailants then pulled out a gun and let off two shots before Chaka allegedly returned fire with a shot of his own. After the smoke cleared, Chaka was left with at least one gunshot wound, while 23-year-old Artez Benton was killed. TMZ also reported that Chaka is currently in critical condition.

Benton’s family has since spoken to FOX 5 about their tragic loss. His father, Artis Benson, revealed that they are determined to figure out what took place that fateful evening:

“From my understanding, the club was too crowded and [Artez and his friends] decided to leave. And as they were leaving, a group of people were going in. And I don’t know if it was a … we don’t know.”

Along with Ludacris and his brother Jeff Dixon, Chaka Zulu founded the record label Disturbing Tha Peace (or DTP) in 1998. In addition to contributing to Luda‘s success, Chaka has utilized DTP to work with Chingy, Bobby V., 2 Chainz and Dolla Boy’s Playaz Circle, and more.