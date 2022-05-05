Back in April, an excited Ludacris took to social media to reveal that he would be receiving an honorary degree from Georgia State University:

“MY MOMMA IS SHEDDING REAL TEARS … When I put “what’s your fantasy” out in 2000 I had to choose between leaving school or a music career. History has been made on one front … & NOW it’s about to be made on ANOTHER…”

Yesterday (May 4), the big moment finally took place during GSU’s spring commencement ceremony, where he was handed his Bachelor of Science in Music Management. Said degree comes nearly thirty years after Luda — real name Chris Bridges — was enrolled for that major, before making his aforementioned decision to kickstart his journey to fame and fortune at Def Jam Records.

Various outlets filmed Luda when he arrived to prepare for the event, as well as when he took to the stage to provide sound advice to other graduates looking to follow in his decorated footsteps. Among his loved ones in attendance included his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, his children, and longtime manager Chaka Zulu. As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Luda spoke more on his educational background and wish to receive his degree post-commencement:

“I went to this school and I never finished my credits. For them to come back and give me this honorary degree, it means the world to me, just for the simple fact that I always knew I wanted to come back. I always wanted to finish. I’m not a person who starts things and doesn’t finish. For me, it’s a full circle moment.”

It’s certainly not difficult to see why Ludacris would be deserving of his bachelor’s. Not only did he sell millions upon millions of records in hip hop, the Disturbing Tha Peace head honcho has also seen success as an actor and show producer, much in part from Netflix’s “Karma’s World” and the blockbuster Fast & Furious series.

Check out some footage of Ludacris receiving his honorary degree below.