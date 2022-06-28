As previously reported by REVOLT, on Sunday (June 26), three men were shot in a parking lot in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. Of the three was music executive Chaka Zulu, who worked as Ludacris’ manager. Zulu has played an important role in developing other major artists and helped found Disturbing Tha Peace Records in 1998. He has also held senior positions with Spotify and Monster.

Yesterday (June 27), former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed told Channel 2 Action News, “We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.” Police Lt. Germain Dearlove told members of the press the shooting was the “result of a dispute in the parking lot.”

While Zulu is recovering from his injuries, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that one victim did not survive the shooting. Twenty-three-year-old Artez Benton of Scottdale died as a result of the incident. Early yesterday morning, investigators combed through the 2200 block of Peachtree Road for clues. Detectives are looking through surveillance footage as well to identify a suspect. As this report, no arrests have been made.

Following another deadly incident at an Atlanta Subway restaurant that evening, Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum released a statement. “We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns,” he said to news outlets. The Subway incident originated because a customer was upset about the amount of mayonnaise on their sandwich. “We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich,” Schierbaum continued.

We will continue to keep those affected in our thoughts.