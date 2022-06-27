An employee at a Downtown Atlanta Subway was shot and killed by an angry customer over mayonnaise on Sunday (June 26). Her coworker was also seriously injured.

According to the police, the customer argued with the two women because they put too much mayonnaise on a sandwich. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a Subway located at a gas station on Northside Drive Southwest.

The names of the two employees were not released as family members are being informed, and the condition of the injured woman is still unknown. Willie Glenn, the co-owner of that Subway location, told reporters that both women started working there about three weeks ago and were considered “model employees.”

“It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” Glenn said.

Glenn also stated that one of the employee’s children was inside the store when the shooting started. “One of the young ladies who was killed today, her son was in the store. She had a young son that had to witness all of this,” he said.

The manager on duty returned fire at the suspect but was not able to hit him. “I don’t know what the world is coming to especially with our youth. They seem to be so hot headed,” Glenn said. “Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody with a gun. It’s scary out here.”

Darin Schierbaum, who is the interim chief of police said arguments are the leading cause of the homicides his department has investigated so far this year. “We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns,” Schierbaum told reporters. “We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

It is unclear if police had identified a suspect of the shooting. No arrests have been publicly announced.