  11.18.2022

Today (Nov. 18), Babyface Ray returns with his brand new single “Spend It.” The new offering boasts assists from West Coast’s very own Blxst as well as Grammy award-winning songwriter Nija. It is also a close follow-up to recent drops like “Nice Guy,” “Goofies” featuring Digga D, and “Anotha One.” On the track, the Detroit rapper spits about how he’s willing to spoil the girl who steals his heart:

“As long as they prеtty, you know I’ma get it and spend it on you, bae (S**t for you), I know I’ve been busy, don’t give ’em no Tylenol, n***as, I hope I ain’t too late (Don’t do that)/ Bag, you know I’ma show me that bag that you wanna go up on a Tuesday (It’s whatever), girl, I want you, hope you ain’t trippin’ ’bout b**ches, you know they gon’ choose ‘Face (For real)/ Yeah, I love when you sit it on me (Love it), d**k in your guts while I’m kissin’ your feet (Ooh), fly lil’ b**ch got imprinted in G’s”

At the top of 2022, Ray shared his FACE album, a well-received body of work equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Shortly afterward, he provided the official deluxe upgrade, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki.

In related news, the “Sincerely Face” rapper recently repped his home city of Detroit in the Red Bull’s SoundClash: Detroit to the Bay experience. The duel kicked off on Oct. 15 in The Motor City, made its way to The Golden City, then concluded in Houston with a Texas-sized showdown between Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall.

Be sure to press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new “Spend It” single featuring Blxst and Nija down below.

