Today (Sept. 8), Red Bull has announced the highly anticipated 2022 U.S. lineup for the Red Bull SoundClash series that is returning following a 10-year hiatus. The two headliners that will be facing off are Larry June and Babyface Ray, who will proudly rep their home cities in the Red Bull SoundClash: Detroit to the Bay experience.

The dynamic journey will make stops in Detroit for Babyface Ray and San Francisco for Larry June. The duel kicks off on Oct. 15 in The Motor City and will then make its way to The Golden City on Nov. 3 for an encore battle. To top it all off, the finale will take place in Houston as Red Bull will bring a Texas-sized showdown between Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall to wrap the 2022 series.

Since it was first held in the Netherlands in 2006, there have been over 80 Red Bull SoundClash events worldwide that have featured renowned artists like Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, and Erykah Badu.

Last month, Larry June unleashed his recent Spaceships on the Blade album. On the project, June recruited Herm Lewis for another album intro and also tapped in with names like Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. Production is handled by The Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish (of the Cool Kids), Johan Lenox, Mr. Rogers, and more – including longtime collaborator Cardo who fully produced June’s 2021 album Into the Late Night.

At the top of 2022, Babyface Ray shared his FACE album, equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Shortly afterwards, he provided its deluxe upgrade, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki.