Last month, Larry June unleashed his recent album Spaceships on the Blade. On the project, June recruits Herm Lewis for another album intro and then proceeds to tap in with names like Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. Production is handled by The Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish (of the Cool Kids), Johan Lenox, Mr. Rogers, and more – including longtime collaborator Cardo who fully produced June’s 2021 album Into the Late Night.

Today (Sept. 1), the Bay Area-bred rapper returns with his latest visual from the project, this time for The Alchemist-produced “Breakfast In Monaco.” Directed by Zaven, the new clip sees June enjoying the finest things in life as he cruises along the French Riviera in a yacht. On the song, he delivers his smooth bars about his adventures while vacationing in Europe:

Quick drive to bust a move, she play the passenger/ Check my mail grab lunch, somethin’ casual (Numbers), dipped the stainless Daytona with the three clocks/ Low key, all them people seen was a white drop, four G’s for the sweatsuit I might hit the Opera/ Private diner, 1k a day, for the private driver, so pristine, you will not see a flaw in my diamonds/ Birds chirpin’, did the green juice, she did the ice coffee (good job)

Last June, he unleashed his Orange Print project. Since its release, he has dropped off a slew of visuals for fans to enjoy like “Still Cookin,” “6am In Sausalito,” and “Intercepted” featuring Money Man. Orange Print went on to surpass well over 25 million streams and cracked the Billboard Top 200 for the first time in his career.

Be sure to press play on Larry June’s brand new music video for “Breakfast In Monaco” from his Spaceships on the Blade album down below.