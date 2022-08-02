Over the weekend, Larry June unveiled the official music video for his latest single “In My Pockets.” The new LX-directed clip sees the Bay Area star land thousands of miles away in Paris, France. As he enjoys his luxurious trip consisting of cruising in his Bentley, visiting galleries, and enjoying fine dining, June glides over some production courtesy of longtime collaborator Cardo Got Wings:

Nice day in the city so I’m whippin’ for real, the sun is out, I close the deal/ One thing about these dudes, they be mad for nothing/ Get off your ass, there’s a life to live/ I’m pushin’ a line, my shoes designer, and when we fuckin’ I ain’t using a condom

Fresh ass n***a with a check on hand, I’m a Frisco man/ Hold on, bitch you had a chance then blew it, fuckin’ with them lil’ n***as bitch you must be stupid/ I’m a boss and I boss up daily, n***as changing over money man this shit gettin’ shady

Just prior to this drop, June shared his “Private Valet” single in July. Last June, he unleashed his Orange Print project and has been providing smooth visuals for his fans to vibe to at a steady pace ever since. First up was “Still Cookin,” then cuts like “6am In Sausalito” and “Intercepted” featuring Money Man. Since its release, the Orange Print surpassed well over 25 million streams and cracked the Billboard Top 200 for the first time in his career.

Last month, June wrapped up the final leg of his sold-out North American “Orange Print Pollstar Tour.” He also blessed the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Be sure to press play on Larry June’s brand new music video for “In My Pockets” down below.