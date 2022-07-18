Over the weekend, rapper and entrepreneur Larry June has returned with a new song titled ”Private Valet” out via EMPIRE. The accompanying music video is directed by LX and follows June through East London as he takes in the cityscapes, then settles into his orange Lamborghini from his private valet. On the track, June smoothly raps over a Jake One-produced beat about enjoying the finer things in life:

Yeah, Lambo Evo press a couple buttons park it right by the speed boat, sipping on some real shit, touchdown Chi town making a real bitch/ Colored eyes brown skin and you know she real thick ‘nother half a million dollars spent but I sleep good/ Talking big numbers with the bitch while I grip the wood, check it out, all these big facts though she heared me out

Heated toilets in the bathroom said it’s eaten us out, she got a whole situation but ready to risk it all/ I ain’t with the drama, when you rеady, just give me a call/ I know I’m just checking thе mail but got that shit on, I’m a little younger than dude but still big grown

June recently wrapped up the final leg of his sold out North American “Orange Print Pollstar Tour.” Last June, the Bay Area rapper unleashed his Orange Print project and has been providing smooth visuals for his fans to vibe to at a steady pace ever since. First up was “Still Cookin,” then cuts like “6am In Sausalito” and “Intercepted” featuring Money Man. Since its release, the Orange Print surpassed well over 25M streams and cracked the Billboard Top 200 for the first time in his career.

More recently, Larry June and Cardo linked up back in September and to present their joint project Into The Late Night. The body of work boasted seven new tracks and remains featureless to ensure the duo’s musical chemistry is front and center.

Be sure to press play on Larry June’s brand new music video for “Private Valet” down below.