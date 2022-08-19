By Regina Cho
  /  08.19.2022

Today (Aug. 19), Larry June unleashes his brand new album Spaceships on the Blade. On the project, June recruits Herm Lewis for another album intro and then proceeds to tap in with names like Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. Production is handled by The Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish (of the Cool Kids), Johan Lenox, Mr. Rogers, and more – including longtime collaborator Cardo who fully produced June’s 2021 album Into the Late Night.

Paired with the album release is the official music video for “Don’t Check Me.” In the video, June spends a day out in his city as he drives around with the top down to his smooth lyrics:

Dippin’ through the Moe ’bout to slide to the Point, in the Bay it get real so I’m movin’ with this joint (Man)/ Hunnid pack play ’bout to get it out the mud, then after this, I’m bout to hit the road for a month/ Tell me, have you ever drove to Vegas in a bucket? The money was cool, I took a chance, n***a, f**k it/ You flipped out on her, found out the b**ch was f**kin’ but real talk, bruh, you shoulda focused on that money, a n***a gon’ be a n***a, mane, a h** gon’ be a h**/ 

Last June, he unleashed his Orange Print project. Since its release, he has dropped off a slew of visuals for fans to enjoy like “Still Cookin,” “6am In Sausalito,” and “Intercepted” featuring Money Man. Orange Print went on to surpass well over 25 million streams and cracked the Billboard Top 200 for the first time in his career.

Be sure to press play on Larry June’s brand new music video for “Don’t Check Me” and also his Spaceships on the Blade album down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Aitch unveils his long-awaited debut LP 'Close To Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  08.19.2022

Tank stacks up his 'R&B Money' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  08.19.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Larry June

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Aitch unveils his long-awaited debut LP 'Close To Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  08.19.2022

Tank stacks up his 'R&B Money' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  08.19.2022
View More

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
Social Justice

Virginia post office closes its doors after concerns of "Whites" and "Colored" signage

The Virginia post office served roughly 100 customers and was located inside of a historic ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  08.17.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more

In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
View More