Today (Aug. 19), Larry June unleashes his brand new album Spaceships on the Blade. On the project, June recruits Herm Lewis for another album intro and then proceeds to tap in with names like Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, Duckwrth, and Wallo throughout the rest of the 19 tracks. Production is handled by The Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish (of the Cool Kids), Johan Lenox, Mr. Rogers, and more – including longtime collaborator Cardo who fully produced June’s 2021 album Into the Late Night.

Paired with the album release is the official music video for “Don’t Check Me.” In the video, June spends a day out in his city as he drives around with the top down to his smooth lyrics:

Dippin’ through the Moe ’bout to slide to the Point, in the Bay it get real so I’m movin’ with this joint (Man)/ Hunnid pack play ’bout to get it out the mud, then after this, I’m bout to hit the road for a month/ Tell me, have you ever drove to Vegas in a bucket? The money was cool, I took a chance, n***a, f**k it/ You flipped out on her, found out the b**ch was f**kin’ but real talk, bruh, you shoulda focused on that money, a n***a gon’ be a n***a, mane, a h** gon’ be a h**/

Last June, he unleashed his Orange Print project. Since its release, he has dropped off a slew of visuals for fans to enjoy like “Still Cookin,” “6am In Sausalito,” and “Intercepted” featuring Money Man. Orange Print went on to surpass well over 25 million streams and cracked the Billboard Top 200 for the first time in his career.

Be sure to press play on Larry June’s brand new music video for “Don’t Check Me” and also his Spaceships on the Blade album down below.