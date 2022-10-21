Today (Oct. 21), Babyface Ray returns with his newest track titled “Nice Guy.” The accompanying Joseph Desrosiers-directed music video puts Ray’s acting chops on full display. The freshly released clip opens up with a scene of the “Get Rich” rapper orchestrating a mission to set his enemies up. On the song, he vividly narrates what’s going down:

I ain’t used to have s**t I count it up when I’m bored, beans in the cup holder the chopstick on the floor/ Locked in ballin’ on em I ain’t looked at the sco (Locked In), everfresh cran-apple see brick when I po’ (Rest In Peace)/ Bought me an ounce and went to post up at the store (FR), Goyard bag that’s just for the money to hold it, 15 h**s I come in through the back like the owner/ New M8 you can tell it’s that from the motor, tired of being the nice guy overlooking s**t

At the top of 2022, Ray shared his FACE album, a well-received body of work equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Shortly afterwards, he provided the official deluxe upgrade, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki.

In related news, Babyface is currently out on the road repping his home city of Detroit in the Red Bull’s SoundClash: Detroit to the Bay experience. The duel kicked off on Oct. 15 in The Motor City and is now making its way to The Golden City for an encore battle next month. To top it all off, the finale will take place in Houston as Red Bull will bring a Texas-sized showdown between Gary Clark Jr. and Paul Wall to wrap the 2022 series.

Be sure to press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new “Nice Guy” music video down below.