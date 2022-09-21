Yesterday (Sept. 20), Future decided to bless the masses with another visual from his ninth studio LP I NEVER LIKED YOU. Fans can now enjoy a new clip for “I’M DAT N**GA,” a Slowburnz, DY Krazy, and Southside-produced banger that’s full of the rockstar-themed subject matter that Future is well-known for:

“I’m leavin’ the scene, I’m peepin’ the scene, the Rari got too many horses, whole lotta schemin’, turn off the demons, we make it rain at the office, my first Bentley coupe, I adapted, lot of commas on drummers, I’m mad rich, 40 pointers on me like a bad b**ch, did my numbers, my coupe it’s a gadget, rippin’ that bird like a maniac, young n**ga askin’ “Where Xanny at?” Slide, wet him up, handle that, I’m in the spot where the Grammy at…”

The video for “I’M DAT N**GA” comes courtesy of Leff and brings viewers to Paris, France, where Future delivers his bars from a rooftop overlooking the city. Once day turns to night, the Atlanta emcee enjoys some fine dining and lounges around on a couch with a couple of beautiful women.

I NEVER LIKED YOU made landfall back in April with 16 songs and additional features from Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. The album became Future’s eighth number one and 15th top 10 on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 222,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Not long after, Future would keep his momentum going with a deluxe edition of I NEVER LIKED YOU, adding on five tracks and assists from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter. I NEVER LIKED YOU has also since earned Future a gold certification. Press play on “I’M DAT N**GA” below.