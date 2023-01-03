Yesterday (Jan. 2), Future blessed the masses with a new visual for “BACK TO THE BASICS,” a Bass Charity, Dre Moon, Wavy, JOY., and Sprngbrk-produced offering that sees the Atlanta star on a stream of consciousness about women and wealth:

“They cover my trend, top story, ESPN, so many chains like a turtleneck under my chin, I’ll learn to speak another language if it makes sense, princess cut clarity, VVSs, military money out the gutter, ducked the po-po, three strips skrrted goin’ solo, havin’ the time of my life with no photo, can’t show every gift you get to IG when you f**k on a mogul, I D.C. sniped it and I hit it listenin’ to go-go…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Skeeboe and shows Future living the lavish life. Viewers can spot him on a yacht with beautiful women, enjoying drinks with his crew, and more.

“BACK TO THE BASICS” is taken from Future’s 10th studio LP, I NEVER LIKED YOU, which initially made landfall last April with 16 tracks and assists from the likes of Kanye West, Young Thug, Drake, and Gunna. The project landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification.

This Saturday (Jan. 7), Future will be kicking off his “One Big Party Tour” in Houston, Texas. It will make additional stops in major cities throughout the United States for the remainder of January. Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Polo G, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, and more will also be providing support. Check out “BACK TO THE BASICS” and Future’s aforementioned tour dates below.

“One Big Party Tour” schedule:

Jan. 7: Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Jan. 13: Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

Jan. 14: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Jan. 20: Chicago, IL — United Center

Jan. 22: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Jan. 27: Boston, MA — TD Garden