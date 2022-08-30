By Shanique Yates
  /  08.30.2022

Lee Boyd Malvo will soon receive a new sentencing for the role that he played in the serial sniper spree that took place in Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas during the early 2000s, CNN reports.

Following crimes committed in October 2002 that left 10 people dead, Malvo was sentenced to life without parole in both the states of Maryland and Virginia. He was 17 years old at the time that he was convicted for his position as an accomplice to John Allen Muhammad, who was executed in November 2009 for his role in the shootings. Muhammad was 41 years old when the sniper attacks took place.

On Friday (Aug. 26), a Maryland appeals court ruled that Malvo must be resentenced thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that was established after his sentencing. Life without parole for youthful offenders is not permitted under the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. “If a sentencing court determines that the offender’s crime was the result of transient immaturity, as opposed to permanent incorrigibility,” wrote Judge Robert McDonald. Per reports, he revealed that it wasn’t clear that the sentencing judge in Malvo’s case reached the latter conclusion.

At this time, Malvo is serving six life sentences at the Red Onion State Prison located in Virginia. Furthermore, the judge notes that it “may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo’s case.” “He would first have to be granted parole in Virginia before his consecutive life sentences in Maryland even begin,” McDonald noted.

“We hold only that the Eighth Amendment requires that he receive a new sentencing hearing at which the sentencing court, now cognizant of the principles elucidated by the Supreme Court, is able to consider whether or not he is constitutionally eligible for life without parole under those decisions,” said McDonald. It has not yet been determined when Malvo will be resentenced.

Trending
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Social Justice

White man calls woman a "Black b**ch" while stealing her gas

A white man was recorded stealing gas and hurling racist insults while in his employer’s ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022
News

Suspect arrested for death of "Beyond Scared Straight" star Ashley Tropez

Authorities found a body identified as 24-year-old Ashley Tropez in a Los Angeles home located ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  08.29.2022
View More