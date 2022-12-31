Future has been all gas and no brakes when releasing chart-topping hits, and now he has an impressive title to prove it. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Hip Hop All Day reported that the “KEEP IT BURNIN” artist was the only rapper who spent all 52 weeks of the year with a record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Last spring, Future released I Never Liked You, which included the massive hit “WAIT FOR YOU” featuring frequent collaborator Drake and vocals from Tems. All 16 of the album’s tracks landed on the Hot 100 chart. His ninth studio album, and multiple collaborative efforts with other artists, also earned him seven Grammy nominations ahead of the 2023 award ceremony.

When Future spoke with the publication in November, he had amassed eight No. 1 albums and 153 Hot 100 hits. He compared his current victories to his early days making trap music, saying, “It’s like I became a different person. I don’t even think about it no more. Like, that’s who I am. It’s just all a part of the story. It’s all a part of just being that artist.”

Number of weeks rappers spent on the Hot 100 chart in 2022 (out of 52 weeks) 📈 52 – Future

51 – Drake

50 – Lil Baby

50 – Doja Cat

43 – Jack Harlow

42 – Latto

41 – 21 Savage

41 – Lil Nas X

40 – Lil Durk

38 – Kodak Black

35 – Nardo Wick

32 – Nicki Minaj They all had a huge year! — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) December 29, 2022

Future continued, “I can’t think about the number, because I’m still doing it the best. I think I’m going to pass [my Hot 100 stat] faster than I did 155, [or] whatever it is. I think I can get to that number [in] less years. If it took me six years to do that, I can do that in two years now just because of the time [and] the streams on songs.”

Drake trailed closely behind Future with 51 weeks on the Hot 100 chart. Earlier this month, it was widely reported that the 6 God surpassed Eminem to become the highest-selling singles artist. According to RIAA, he has sold over 184 million singles. The title was previously bestowed upon Slim Shady when he sold 166 million singles.