Last night (Jan. 5), at least 10 people were wounded as shots rang out at a French Montana video shoot in Miami. According to local news station WSVN 7, no fatalities were reported and the artist was filming at the time of the incident.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are still investigating the crime scene. Responding officials arrived at The Licking in Miami Gardens, a restaurant credited with providing “Soul Food to the Stars,” located at 17647 NW 27th Ave. Authorities told WSVN the Thursday night chaos that interrupted French’s video shoot took place at three different locations but did not name the other two. Louisiana rapper Rob49is said to be among those injured.

10 People Shot In Miami Gardens (At Least One In Critical Condition) While Filming For French Montana And Rob 49’s Music Video (🎥: @7News) pic.twitter.com/G0Hnm0NXsT — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) January 6, 2023

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” MGPD detective Diana Gorgue said last night. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.” Four of the victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. “We had a total of 10 [victims]. Four brought themselves to the hospital, and we’ve treated six transported,” a reporter for the outlet heard a first responder say on radio transmissions.

A witness named Ced Mogul claimed he was a spectator watching the video shoot when the situation unfolded. Mogul mentioned that a bystander in the crowd was robbed of his watch, keys and wallet, leading to the gunfire. So far, there has been no comment from French, who released his Coke Boys 6 mixtape today (Jan. 6). The “Pop That” artist joined forces with legendary DJ Drama to put out the 29-track body of work, which boasts features from A$AP Rocky, Kodak Black and more. CB6 follows his fifth studio album, Montega.

We will continue to monitor this story as developments become available.