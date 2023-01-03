As previously reported by REVOLT, on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), hip hop lost a pioneer when it was revealed that Gangsta Boo passed away. The 43-year-old, real name Lola Mitchell, was a member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia and regarded as “the first lady of Southern rap.”

Yesterday (Jan. 2), local news station Fox 13 Memphis shared a statement from Gangsta Boo’s mother in which she referred to her daughter’s death as “untimely.” In her message, Veronica Mitchell said, “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.” The grieving parent did not provide any further details.

Long Live Gangsta Boo 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/85XPaMDM3u — TEE SNOW (@STALLlONAIRE) January 1, 2023

While Gangsta Boo’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, on Jan. 1, TMZ said an overdose was suspected. The outlet added that on the night before her passing, the “Where Dem Dollas At” artist attended a local concert with her brother. Within hours, he was allegedly hospitalized for an overdose but recovered. The article claimed “a fentanyl-laced substance” was discovered by authorities. On the day her loss of life was announced, Baton Rouge rapper Boosie posted a video discussing fentanyl-related deaths.

“Too many people died in 2022 f**king with fentanyl,” he said in a somber clip. The fellow Southern artist did not specifically name anyone and ended his video saying his words were “food for thought.” Since the tragic news was shared, many in the hip hop community have expressed their sincere condolences. Although she rose to fame in the ‘90s, Gangsta Boo’s influence was still seen in today’s music. Just last month, Memphis native GloRilla and Atlanta’s Latto teamed up to release “FTCU,” a track that featured the OG on the intro. A throwback clip of Megan Thee Stallion rapping along to the legend’s lyrics has also appeared online.

Gangsta Boo was able to blessed the intro and hook on FTCU. Even though the song and video was already done Latto still believed she was the missing piece the song needed. Long Live Gangsta Boo 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/ra0fxxzIrq — Latto’s Destiny🎀 (fan) (@LattosDestiny) January 2, 2023

Gangsta Boo forever. An icon. pic.twitter.com/LXXuThivCy — DJ Big Jacks (@BigJacks) January 1, 2023

RIP Gangsta Boo pic.twitter.com/gmroueETAO — Big Boi (@BigBoi) January 2, 2023

Gangsta boo always stood out whenever she rapped on those Three 6 Mafia songs pic.twitter.com/eG3s3V9Ri5 — Mairius Garland⭐️ (@301mair) January 1, 2023