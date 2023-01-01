Today (Jan. 1), it’s been reported that Gangsta Boo passed away at the age of 43. Longtime collaborator DJ Paul confirmed the news via an image of the “Sucka Free” rapper on social media. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Many took to Instagram and Twitter to extend their condolences over the tragic loss. Journalist Jeff Weiss called Boo “the first lady of Southern rap” and “a pioneer” within the music scene. Lil Jon revealed that he was with her mere weeks ago, while the likes of Krayzie Bone, Paul Wall, Big Boi, B-Real, Young Noble, Hi-Tek, and Duke Deuce posted short messages in honor of one of hip hop’s true queens.

Gangsta Boo — real name Lola Mitchell — was a prominent member of the iconic outfit Three 6 Mafia and made notable appearances on projects like Mystic Stylez, Tear Da Club Up Thugs, and Choices: The Album. Her debut LP, Enquiring Minds, made landfall in 1998 and was followed by 2001’s Both Worlds, *69 and 2003’s Enquiring Minds II – The Soap Opera. More recently, she teamed up with Latto and rising Memphis star GloRilla on “FTCU” earlier this month.

Back in September, Boo paid a visit to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN during an episode of “Drink Champs,” where she spoke on her career, emcees in the industry, her participation in last year’s Verzuz against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, her legacy, and much more. She also opened up about her upbringing in Memphis:

“My mom is from North Memphis, my dad is from Orange Mound, so I was kinda like raised in between… I had a decent life, I’m not a project baby. My parents was together, married at the time, I was like 13, 14, something like that. So I grew up pretty decent, in a good household.”