Photo: “FTCU” cover art
By Regina Cho
  /  12.02.2022

Back in March, Latto officially unveiled her sophomore LP 777, which contains 13 tracks and features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album was led by her successful “Big Energy” single, a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey‘s 90s classic “Fantasy.” So far, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “It’s Givin,” “Wheelie,” “777,” and “Soufside.”

Today (Dec. 2), the Clayco-bred star returns with “FTCU,” her brand new follow-up single featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo. On the track, which stands for “F**k The Club Up,” they fuse their flows together over some production courtesy of D.A. Got That Dope to create a party-ready hit:

“Tear the club down (F**k it up), tamp a b**ch, yeah (Fuck it up)/ Stand up in these new Bottega, f**k your damn couch/ Start a bottle war, these b**ches barely keeping up (Yeah ho), muggin’ like they want some smoke, but they ain’t deep enough (They weak as f**k)/ Young, ratchet rich and I’m rude as f**k these b**ches know what’s up, came in a bit with a stick, don’t at me b**ch”

In terms of what GloRilla has been up to, this year she has been riding the wave of success from her “F.N.F.” smash hit. Since then, she has treated fans with a stream of singles, including “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” “Nut Quick,” “Blessed,” and “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. Outside of her own music, she has delivered guest verses on recent tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

Be sure to press play on Latto’s brand new “FTCU” track featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo down below.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Gangsta Boo
Glorilla
Latto
Singles

Trending
The Crew League

Waka Flocka Flame vs. 21 Savage | 'The Crew League' (S4, Ep. 7)

It’s Atlanta vs. Atlanta! 21 Savage and the Slaughter Team shoot it out with Waka ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.18.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Interest

McDonald's and REVOLT team up to update Morris Brown's eSports lab

As of today, The Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown ...
By Shea Peters
  /  11.21.2022
View More