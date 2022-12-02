Back in March, Latto officially unveiled her sophomore LP 777, which contains 13 tracks and features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album was led by her successful “Big Energy” single, a Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver-produced offering that samples Mariah Carey‘s 90s classic “Fantasy.” So far, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “It’s Givin,” “Wheelie,” “777,” and “Soufside.”

Today (Dec. 2), the Clayco-bred star returns with “FTCU,” her brand new follow-up single featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo. On the track, which stands for “F**k The Club Up,” they fuse their flows together over some production courtesy of D.A. Got That Dope to create a party-ready hit:

“Tear the club down (F**k it up), tamp a b**ch, yeah (Fuck it up)/ Stand up in these new Bottega, f**k your damn couch/ Start a bottle war, these b**ches barely keeping up (Yeah ho), muggin’ like they want some smoke, but they ain’t deep enough (They weak as f**k)/ Young, ratchet rich and I’m rude as f**k these b**ches know what’s up, came in a bit with a stick, don’t at me b**ch”

In terms of what GloRilla has been up to, this year she has been riding the wave of success from her “F.N.F.” smash hit. Since then, she has treated fans with a stream of singles, including “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” “Nut Quick,” “Blessed,” and “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. Outside of her own music, she has delivered guest verses on recent tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

Be sure to press play on Latto’s brand new “FTCU” track featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo down below.