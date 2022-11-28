Today (Nov. 28), GloRilla delivered a brand new performance of “Tomorrow” as a part of VEVO’s “DSCVR Artists to Watch” 2023 campaign. The track originally debuted on CMG The Label’s Gangsta Art compilation album back in July and has been making headlines within the last few months once again thanks to Cardi B hopping on “Tomorrow 2.” On the song, the Memphis talent shows off her hard-hitting flow:

“Poppin’ s**t, you would think I went to school for chiropractin’ (Poppin’), lookin’ good as hell today, just sent my n***a five attachments (Look at this)/ Why did you confront me ’bout a n***a? Man, you b**ches backwards (Stupid a**), they come at me ’bout n***as who I don’t even find attractive (Ugh)/ I don’t know that n***a, I just seen him on the town before, I can’t be up her face, I took her n***a down before (Nah)/ When I lose a n***a, I just pop out and go find some mo’ (Easy)”

“I’m truly grateful for VEVO’s support, recognition, and platform to showcase my abilities,” the “Blessed” rapper said via press release about the collaboration. “I’m still evolving as an artist, but I appreciate VEVO for believing in my potential and highlighting my music. It’s been a whirlwind year, but I’m excited to keep growing and grinding.”

Mika Sunga, senior manager of music programming, added, “GloRilla has been an artist that I have been watching for a while and as her popularity grew, I realized that she was a star. She has been collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip hop and continues to make hits. She has a different style and dope flow that puts her over the edge and I can’t wait to see what fire she drops in 2023.”

Other releases from GloRilla this year so far include “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” “Nut Quick,” and “Blessed.” Outside of her own music, she has delivered guest verses on recent tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

Be sure to press play on GloRilla’s brand new performance of “Tomorrow” down below.