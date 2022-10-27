Earlier this month, GloRilla was in the United Kingdom to promo her forthcoming EP Anyways, Life’s Great… While across the pond, she connected with SK Vibemaker for an interview that saw her speaking on everything from her upbringing to connecting with British artists like Ms Banks and Ivorian Doll during her stay. At one point, she was asked about how her bond with Cardi B first formed:

“She had hit me up already when I was blowing up. Soon as I had landed in New York and I was going through the airport, she had sent me a little voice message, you know, giving me advice and motivating [me], like that. And so … she had liked my stuff, know what I’m saying?”

That relationship spawned “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla’s collaboration with Cardi that has since landed within the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. As she further explained, the upgraded version of the Gangsta Art standout was meant to be a surprise for her. Unfortunately, Glo found out before the intended reveal by accident:

“I was in the studio one day and I was listening to all my songs, and I’m like, ‘Who can I put on this song?’ So I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m finna text Cardi.’ I text her and I was like, ‘I got a song I want you on.’ She was like, ‘Girl, I already did my verse on “Tomorrow”.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ [Yo Gotti] and them were tryna surprise me, but I ended up finding out because I was tryna get her on another song.”

She continued: “When I first heard it, I was so shocked. I wasn’t shocked because she hard anyway, but like how she just did that song? Like … I wanted to cry.”

Check out SK Vibemaker’s full sit-down with GloRilla below.