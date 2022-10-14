Cardi B’s birthday gifts continue to roll in! On Friday (Oct. 14), the Bronx native revealed that fellow emcee GloRilla surprised her with some luxury items following her huge 30th celebration.

In a video shared to Instagram, Cardi revealed that while in the studio with the Memphis native, GloRilla gifted her a pair of Van Cleef & Arpels earrings with a Patek Philippe watch to match. “Y’all look what [GloRilla] just gave me,” wrote the “Bodak Yellow” emcee in a caption. “I love her for f**kin ever. I wanna cry, but imma gangsta.” Cardi also explained why she was so blown away by the gesture, noting that no one besides her husband Offset surprises her with gifts like that. During her star-studded birthday party in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Oct. 11), he also laced his wife with an expensive Richard Mille watch for her big day.

Check out the sweet moment between the emcees below.

As previously mentioned by REVOLT, Cardi hopped on GloRilla’s recent “Tomorrow 2” track, which was equipped with hard-hitting bars from both emcees and gritty New York visuals to match. Cardi’s younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, even made an appearance in the video. It’s been a big year for GloRilla. After her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” took the internet by storm, the 23-year-old landed a deal with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) and continues her rise to fame. Most recently, she was awarded the 2022 Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist during the BET Hip Hop Awards. It is GloRilla’s first honor as a recording artist.

“I don’t want to cry my makeup off,” said GloRilla during her acceptance speech. “Y’all, I’m crying. I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO.” She also added, “Y’all, I don’t know what to say… Let’s go!” In September, the “Tomorrow” lyricist also repped her hometown by narrating the official hype video for the Memphis Grizzlies.