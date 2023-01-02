Yesterday (Jan. 1), the hip hop world was stunned to learn that Gangsta Boo, a true pioneer for southern rap and music as a whole, had passed away at the age of 43. Fellow Three 6 Mafia and Hypnotize Minds alum DJ Paul, Juicy J, Project Pat and La Chat took to social media to share an image of the Memphis legend during better times. Lil Wyte mentioned that members of the iconic collective reunited a couple of weeks ago, while Frayser Boy left a short message about ending any and all conflict with loved ones in the midst of life’s unpredictability: “Pride to the side… tell them now.”

Last month, Gangsta Boo joined a couple of her successors, Latto and GloRilla, on the hard-hitting track “FTCU.” Both artists acknowledged the massive loss, with GloRilla showing her fans a DM exchange prior to her current success:

“I normally don’t post screenshots, but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was… she always supported me and the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND, there will never be another Gangsta Boo.”

Gangsta Boo — real name Lola Mitchell — first made waves on Three 6 Mafia’s Mystic Stylez, making subsequent appearances on classic albums and compilations like Tear Da Club Up Thugs and Choices: The Album. Her debut LP, Enquiring Minds, made landfall in 1998 and was followed by 2001’s Both Worlds, *69 and 2003’s Enquiring Minds II – The Soap Opera. In recent years, she would continue to contribute her special brand of bars on songs like Blood Orange’s “Gold Teeth,” DJ Kay Slay’s “Dope Boyz,” Yelawolf’s “Slumafia,” BeatKing’s “Tear the Club God” and Run The Jewels’ “Snug Again,” a quirky remix of the RTJ2 standout “Love Again (Akinyele Back).” Check out posts in honor of Gangsta Boo below.

Gangsta Boo really fucked me up with this….. that was my dawg …. Errrbody go play got ya shakin loud as fuck right quick man… she smashed that shit. Damn homie — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 2, 2023

NOOOOO — BIG LATTO (@Latto) January 1, 2023

Wow not Gangsta Boo!!!

That's my fuckin homie!!!

❤️️ — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) January 1, 2023

The news about Gangsta Boo really hurts. She gave countless women — within the South & beyond — a blueprint to retool and rework for themselves. Her influence is incalculable and still so present today. A legend in every sense, who was committed to encouraging future innovators. — Kiana Fitzgerald (@KianaFitz) January 2, 2023

RIP Gangsta Boo. She was one of my first interviews back in 2015 after I ran into her in a bar. Was always a great person, an incredible rapper and an absolute legend. Rest in peace ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tNssiU5RqO — adam22 (@adam22) January 1, 2023

Long Live The Queen Gangsta Boo pic.twitter.com/7xXzzEiSue — (@dukedeuce901) January 1, 2023

Gangsta Boo was a queen of hip hop. Her influence was HUGE to this day. And she was so damn cool, so supportive of everyone. Of the DJs too. She loved the cool shit, the fringes, more than a lot of artists tbh. RIP Lola — Nappin 4Tay (@atrak) January 2, 2023

You already know what it is. We FOREVER! Broke my whole heart today sis. I love you ❤️#memphis R.I.P Gangsta Boo pic.twitter.com/fGV6simLyt — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 1, 2023

As God as my witness Gangsta Boo ALWAYS been in my top 5 female spitters. I can't believe 2023 startin like this. #RIP to a QUEEN ❤️ — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) January 1, 2023

Rest in Peace Gangsta Boo we lost a real one pic.twitter.com/k44kYbpAWm — SATURN’S BABY (@_FloMilli) January 2, 2023

Long live my home girl Gangsta Boo Queen of the M ! — TyDolla$ign (@tydollasign) January 1, 2023

rest in peace to the legendary Gangsta Boo. lucky enough to have cross paths with you in this lifetime. what you’ve done for girls like me can never be denied! pic.twitter.com/PphhRTzGrU — ✨ MUTHALEFIC3NT ✨ (@bbymutha) January 2, 2023