Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Ima
By Jon Powell
  /  01.02.2023

Yesterday (Jan. 1), the hip hop world was stunned to learn that Gangsta Boo, a true pioneer for southern rap and music as a whole, had passed away at the age of 43. Fellow Three 6 Mafia and Hypnotize Minds alum DJ Paul, Juicy J, Project Pat and La Chat took to social media to share an image of the Memphis legend during better times. Lil Wyte mentioned that members of the iconic collective reunited a couple of weeks ago, while Frayser Boy left a short message about ending any and all conflict with loved ones in the midst of life’s unpredictability: “Pride to the side… tell them now.”

Last month, Gangsta Boo joined a couple of her successors, Latto and GloRilla, on the hard-hitting track “FTCU.” Both artists acknowledged the massive loss, with GloRilla showing her fans a DM exchange prior to her current success:

“I normally don’t post screenshots, but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was… she always supported me and the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND, there will never be another Gangsta Boo.”

Gangsta Boo — real name Lola Mitchell — first made waves on Three 6 Mafia’s Mystic Stylez, making subsequent appearances on classic albums and compilations like Tear Da Club Up Thugs and Choices: The Album. Her debut LP, Enquiring Minds, made landfall in 1998 and was followed by 2001’s Both Worlds, *69 and 2003’s Enquiring Minds II – The Soap Opera. In recent years, she would continue to contribute her special brand of bars on songs like Blood Orange’s “Gold Teeth,” DJ Kay Slay’s “Dope Boyz,” Yelawolf’s “Slumafia,” BeatKing’s “Tear the Club God” and Run The Jewels’ “Snug Again,” a quirky remix of the RTJ2 standout “Love Again (Akinyele Back).” Check out posts in honor of Gangsta Boo below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gangsta Boo dead at 43

By Jon Powell
  /  01.01.2023

Gangsta Boo proudly gives fellow Memphis emcee GloRilla her blessing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.17.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Gangsta Boo

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gangsta Boo dead at 43

By Jon Powell
  /  01.01.2023

Gangsta Boo proudly gives fellow Memphis emcee GloRilla her blessing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.17.2022
View More