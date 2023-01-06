One thing about French Montana, he is going to deliver some quality product on a mixtape. Through the span of his 13+ year career, the Coke Boys general has continued to carve a lane for himself in the rap game and in the process, he has released some of the most cohesive mixtapes in the pre-streaming era. Time is not going any slower and French has none of it to waste, so he decided to start the new year off with a bang. It has been a while since we received some mixtape cuts from the South Bronx rapper and today (Jan. 6), he joins forces with the great DJ Drama for their new Coke Boys 6 Gangsta Grillz project.

I’ve Said This Before, But French Montana Got One Of The Coldest Mixtape Catalogs In Rap. — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) December 31, 2022

Coke Boys 6 serves as the follow up to French’s fifth studio album Montega with Harry Fraud and it certainly sets the right tone stepping into the new year. As far as Barack O’Drama goes, the legendary mixtape DJ-turned-music exec has been working and putting out stellar material like it is the mid to late 2000’s again. Last year alone, he released over 5 Gangsta Grillz projects. The “Unforgettable” rapper could not have picked a better time to join forces with Drama for this one.

Laced with 29 records, French Montana called on A$AP Rocky, Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, Nav, Kodak Black and more for musical contributions. His longtime friend and collaborator, Max B, is also featured on the project twice. While incarcerated, his energy is still felt in the game thanks to French keeping his name and efforts circulating within his music. If you need some solid tunes to add to some of your playlists, Coke Boys 6 indeed holds a number of high replay value records to choose from. Check it out now!