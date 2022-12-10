A$AP Rocky honored hip hop’s fallen stars while showcasing new music during his “Amazon Music Live” appearance on Thursday (Dec. 8) night. 2023 will be a big year for A$AP Rocky in that it will mark his first time dropping an album in four years. As previously reported by REVOLT, Flacko recently announced the completion of his next project, Don’t Be Dumb.

During his performance, he treated fans to four new tracks and threw in some of his popular cuts, including “Everyday,” “Yamborghini High,” and “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (LPFJ2).” As his set came to an end, the rapper took a moment to reflect on the numerous losses the hip hop community has endured over the years.

“You gotta know that we the highest statistic of losing people. No other genre loses rock stars, pop singers, and country artists. Hip hoppers, we get killed and shot every day. Overdoses, all types of unfortunate events. So this next song is dedicated to everybody we lost and anybody who ever lost somebody,” he said.

A$AP Rocky’s “Same Problems” is expected to appear on his upcoming album. On the track, he somberly asks, “How many problems get solved?” Photos of DMX, Drakeo the Ruler, Juice WRLD, King Von, PnB Rock, Takeoff, Pop Smoke, and several others were projected onto a screen behind him during the show.

Friday (Dec. 9) would have marked PnB Rock’s 31st birthday. The Philly-born rapper was fatally wounded while dining in Los Angeles in September. On Dec. 8, fans gathered at the United Center arena in Chicago for a festival celebrating the life of Juice WRLD. As previously reported, the “Lucid Dreams” artist died of an accidental drug overdose at 21 years old. Trippie Redd, G Herbo, and DDG also took the stage to perform in Juice’s honor.

Check out A$AP Rocky’s performance of “Same Problems” below.