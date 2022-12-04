In four days, fans will gather at the United Center area in Chicago for the Juice WRLD Day festival. On Saturday (Dec. 3), TMZ reported that the following artists will hit the stage for the event: Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, Ski Mask the Slump God, G Herbo, Cordae, DDG, Lucki, Sleazyworld Go, Bankrol Hayden, and Tana. Four other names were excluded from the list as a surprise for attendees.

TMZ also caught up with Bankrol and DJ Scheme, who both described the festival as more than just another concert. “Juice WRLD has always been a big inspiration to my music and helped me through my toughest times. [From] opening up for Juice in 2018 to now performing at the celebration of his legacy means the world to me,” the “Brothers” rapper said. Scheme added, “On the day he passed away, we get to celebrate it in a positive way so his supporters never forget his main ideal: ‘999.’”

The event is dubbed the second annual global celebration of life. It marks the third anniversary of the Interscope artist’s death. As previously reported by REVOLT, Juice died in 2019 shortly after suffering a seizure. The “Lucid Dreams” rapper had just landed in his hometown of Chicago when he experienced the health emergency.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office later released autopsy findings that determined his cause of death was an accidental overdose of codeine and oxycodone. He was 21 years old at the time. Last month, Ally Lotti, Juice’s longtime girlfriend, alluded to his death being the result of more than just drug use. In a video posted online, she said: “You guys think he died from an overdose. You’re wrong!” According to multiple reports, Lotti was present with Juice when he suffered the seizure. She told emergency personnel he had ingested opioids before he was administered Narcan.

Watch Ally’s full video below.