A new album from A$AP Rocky is on the way. If you watched yesterday’s (Dec. 8) “Thursday Night Football” game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angles Rams, you saw when Flacko made the announcement right before “TNF” went to commercial break.

As the Platinum recording artist walked through the tunnel to prepare for his post-game Amazon Music Live concert, cameras caught up with him and he broke the news.

A thrilled A$AP smiled and said, “‘Thursday Night Football,’ Amazon, my first time back on the stage, my album is done, don’t be dumb, let’s go.”

During his set, the Harlem rapper previewed a new song with Smino, “Mushroom Clouds,” where he paid tribute to the late Mac Miller and MF DOOM. He also revealed that the track will be on the album.

Before taking the stage last night, the last time fans saw Rocky was on Sept. 24 when he performed at Rolling Loud New York.

A$AP has been in album mode as of late. Just last week, he dropped his new track “S**tin’ Me,” which serves as the lead track from the Need For Speed video game soundtrack. This song follows his May single “D.M.B.” Metro Boomin also featured him on Heroes & Villains for the song “Feel the Fiyaaaah,” which features the late Takeoff.

There still isn’t a release date for Rocky’s forthcoming album, but this will be his first solo project since he dropped Testing in 2018.

Amazon Music Live is a weekly live show hosted by 2 Chainz that streams on Prime Video after “Thursday Night Football.” It is filmed every week in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. The concert series debuted in late October with guests Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. Last month, the Atlanta rapper took the stage with Lil Wayne, who performed some of his hits, including his verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did.”

“This is a huge benefit for artists who are able to access one of the biggest platforms on TV with ‘Thursday Night Football’ having so many viewers, coming on after the game,” 2 Chainz said about the concert series.