A$AP Rocky appeared at this weekend’s Rolling Loud New York on Saturday (Sept. 24) as its headliner and performed a couple of hits, including “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2.” However, the Harlem, N.Y. artist apologized after his set was cut short after he arrived late.

“I am so hurt right now,” Rocky started. “Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to the new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last [night’s] show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

He added, “I also want to acknowledge that even [though] I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of months… I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition, and [I’m] hurt about that, and I want to apologize to all my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!! A$AP4EVA.”

Rocky performed nine songs during his 30-minute set and brought out Memphis rapper GloRilla to perform her hit “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and French Montana for special guest appearances.

Rocky’s short set may have disappointed fans, but his time in the mosh pit may have made up for it. In a viral video that made its way across social media, the Harlem rapper jumped into the pit of fans, which quickly turned into a cry for help. Although Rocky left the circle of craziness uninjured, it didn’t prevent fans from making lighthearted jokes about the viral moment.

As the halftime show of Rihanna, Rocky’s girlfriend and the mother of his son, approaches, fans can only hope he can redeem himself with a possible guest appearance. Several times in recent weeks, the couple was seen leaving a Los Angeles recording studio, adding to rumors that Rihanna has been working on a new album.

On Sunday (Sept. 25), the new mom confirmed that Super Bowl LVII will feature her as the headlining act on her Instagram account. Social media went wild after Rihanna shared a photo of herself holding a football.

You can see Rocky’s statement and Rihanna’s Super Bowl announcement down below: