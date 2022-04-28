By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2022

The 4th of July weekend is no doubt a huge holiday event, so it only makes sense that festivals across the world bring out big names to draw big crowds — and the Longitude Fest is doing just that.

From Friday (July 1) to Sunday (July 3), Longitude Fest is happening in Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland. Friday’s show brings out “Woman” songstress Doja Cat, Baby Keem — who just had a killer show at Coachella when he brought out Kendrick Lamar — Lil TJay and more.

Saturday, along with Igor rapper Tyler, The Creator, you can expect to catch Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G and others heating up the stage.

For the grand finale, A$AP Rocky will be performing at the festival. And who knows, you may even spot Rihanna there cheering on her man with their new bundle of joy. Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti and “BIG PURR” rapper Coi Leray will also be there to close out the show.

According to the festival’s Twitter account, their lineup was just updated yesterday (April 27) with 18 new acts.

“ROUND 2 LET’S GO!! 18 amazing new acts just added!” they tweeted to their over 30,000 followers.

While the fest is open to all ages, any under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Gates are set to open for 1:30 p.m. and the all-day festival will run till 11 p.m.

And with sponsors like Heineken and Bacardi, the bars should keep you thoroughly equipped with your favorite drinks. The festival’s food vendor list is expected to be added as the event gets closer.

Ticket options allow attendees to purchase single-day, two-day or weekend passes. The prices for admission vary, but start at $104.55 for single-day general admission. There are, of course, VIP options as well. Single-day passes are on sale now, with two-day passes going on sale tomorrow morning (April 29) at 9 a.m.

