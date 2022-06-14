ASAP Rocky stands firm on his belief that the power of the internet has hindered the rap game. The New York native says that the art has been “stuck” thanks to the ever-evolving digital landscape.

“Rap is in its adolescence, and it’s been stuck here since Soulja Boy,” said Rocky during a conversation with with Jerrod Carmichael for Interview. “Before, everybody looked 35 and up. When Lil Wayne and JAY-Z and T.I. and Jeezy and Ross was on, rappers looked old. Like we had Lil’ Bow Wow and that was it. That all changed with the internet and self-releasing. Now, rap is stuck in this braggadocious, adolescent space. It’s not as mature.”

Rocky first developed a love for the craft at the tender age of eight and has been in the game for over a decade. For him, “there’s a responsibility” in rap “to put people on the right path.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“The thing is, being a rapper now, you don’t want to exclude anybody or neglect any demographics,” he continued. “As somebody that people look up to, there’s a responsibility to put people on the right path.”

Soulja Boy seemingly acknowledged the comments via Instagram in a video where he claims that “Niggas be talking about everything but how to get some money.”

At one point during the interview, Rocky confirmed that new music is on the way and revealed that he has been working alongside Tyler, the Creator for his upcoming solo project.

“I’ve been working with T a lot, man,” said the “Fashion Killa” lyricist. “We blocked out the last two weeks and have been working on a lot of music, but I’m wrapping up this album right now, about to direct a few of these videos.”

It will be Rocky’s first project since welcoming a healthy baby boy with Rihanna last month.