Photo: Cover art for ASAP Rocky’s “S**tin’ Me”
By Jon Powell
  /  12.02.2022

Back in October, fans were treated to an official announcement for the release of Need For Speed Unbound, which contained both a virtual appearance from A$AP Rocky and a teaser of his latest single “S**tin’ Me.” Today (Dec. 2), both the video game and the track have officially made landfall. Produced by Kelvin Krash, the genre-bending cut sees the Harlem representative sending a message to his critics:

“Why they choose my pubes anytime they wanna sit? Couldn’t ride the wave and now you ridin’ d**k, some b**ches got no shame, ’cause they rely on d**k, talkin’ ’bout a tip, ride around town on meds, Louis belt, dodgin’ s**t, n**gas don’t dodge, don’t miss, but shorty goin’ down on this, Riverside, right a mess, .380 by the leg, got me feelin’ like ‘Pac and s**t, you n**gas still poppin’ s**t?”

It’s been four years since Rocky liberated his third studio LP Testing, an experimental body of work that featured the likes of Moby, T.I., Kid Cudi, FKA twigs, Skepta, Kodak Black, Juicy J, French Montana, and Frank Ocean. Since the gold-certified offering, the A$AP Mob frontman continued to remain on the radar through a series of impressive loose drops and collaborations, including “Potato Salad” with Tyler, the Creator, “Sundress,” “Babushka Boi,” Lil Yachty’s “T.D,” slowthai’s “MAZZA,” Nigo’s “Arya,” and “D.M.B.,” the last of which served as an ode to his girlfriend Rihanna.

Outside of music, A$AP Rocky is also in the news for his new foray into furniture and interior design. Taking to his social media, he revealed the launch of his studio HOMMEMADE and new pieces from his project alongside Italian manufacturer Gufram.

Press play on A$AP Rocky‘s “S**ttin’ Me.” You can also enjoy the full Need For Speed Unbound playlist below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
ASAP Rocky
Music Videos

