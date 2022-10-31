DJ Drama says that if it wasn’t for actor Omar Epps, he wouldn’t be the entertainer he is today.

In fact, it was Epps’ character in the cult classic Juice that encouraged him to become a disc jockey (DJ) in the first place. “Now listen, the Grammys, Gangsta Grillz, the parties, none of that… if it wasn’t for this man right here,” said Drama as Epps stood alongside him in a clip shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday (Oct. 27). “Still DJ GQ to me man, legendary. Yo, I wouldn’t be a DJ if it wasn’t for him. Inspiration, love.”

Check out his comments below.

DJ Drama says Omar Epps is the reason why he became a DJ pic.twitter.com/2xioI2Utd3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 28, 2022

In a 2010 interview, Drama recalled how Epps’ character, DJ GQ, in the 1992 film had such a huge impact on him. “I guess that was like my first time really seeing DJs big like, visually, outside of Jam Master Jay,” he explained at the time. “But I was at that age where I was looking for a hobby or something, and that s**t looked like it was fun to do. So that’s really, really where my DJ infatuation started. That was the first time I really had seen a DJ battle like that. Like I knew about DJs, and stuff, but that was the first time I really seen like a lot of cutting and scratching, DJ battling, and just you know the swag of the DJ.”

2022 has been a busy year for Drama who just went back to his roots for Snofall, the 13th studio album by Jeezy. In addition to that, he worked alongside Symba for Results Take Time and has a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape out with the legendary Snoop Dogg. The Generation Now founder also stepped in to assist NBA YoungBoy with Ma’ I Got A Family. Last month, during this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, Drama went home with an award for DJ of the Year.