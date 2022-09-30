The legendary DJ Drama is taking his talents to Hollywood to provide the sounds for the White Men Can’t Jump reboot. According to the film’s writer and producer Kenya Barris, enlisting the Generation Now executive for the job was a no-brainer.

“Jack Harlow’s amazing. Sinqua [Walls] is amazing,” said Barris. “And the soundtrack, DJ Drama’s doing our soundtrack for it, and we think that that’s going to be in the same way that we’re doing Above the Rim too, but the same way we want to really bring that back.” The Gangsta Grillz creator took to social media to confirm that he is joining the film’s roster by sharing a screenshot of the news via his Instagram Feed.

Generation Now, the label behind artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow, was launched by DJ Drama, Don Cannon, and Leighton “Lakeshow” Morrison in an effort to celebrate their contributions to the culture. “We’ve been here,” DJ Drama shared in a previous interview. “There’s so many things we don’t even get our flowers for. People don’t give us credit for what we’ve accomplished.” Cannon said that the name of the label is pretty self-explanatory. “It’s the generation of people. The now and the future, not the past,” he shared. “It’s just one of those profound words in general that speaks to ongoing sets of kids, artists, and architects. And it just goes beyond a certain genre.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, not only does the White Man Can’t Jump reboot feature Harlow and Walls as the film’s leads, but fellow musicians like Vince Staples and Teyana Taylor were also tapped to join the movie’s ensemble cast. At one point, Migos member Quavo put his bid in to play Sidney Deane, the character originally portrayed by Wesley Snipes. “I need to play Wesley Snipes’ role,” he said. “Huncho and Harlow, let’s do it.”