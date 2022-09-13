As the hip hop community continues to mourn the loss of PnB Rock, DJ Drama says the streets are to blame, period. “It’s frustrating that we keep losing our loved ones,” said the Gangsta Grillz creator during an interview with TMZ. Drama also sent his condolences to PnB’s girlfriend and mother of his two children, Stephanie Sibounheuang. She was by his side at the time of the shooting. “I don’t feel like this is a time where we need to be pointing fingers at her and making her feel any worse than she already feels,” he said. “I think instead of us, as a people right now, trying to point fingers, we need to embrace and hug that young woman.”

Furthermore, Drama believes the current state of the nation plays a huge role in what young Black Americans are up against. “The bigger issue at hand is the economy, the environment, the ways in which our generation and our youth don’t have a lot of places to turn,” Drama continued. “We’ve seen time and time again, even after COVID-19, like, it’s just…the streets don’t love anybody, you know what I mean?”

As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB was fatally shot on Monday (Sept. 12) following a robbery attempt while dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. He was only 30 years old. Drama reiterated that the streets are not safe. “It’s unfortunate that you literally feel like you can’t go anywhere and nowhere is safe,” the Philadelphia native explained. “And I’m not one who lives in fear, or moves in fear, but regardless, especially when you’re in cities like LA, like Atlanta, like Philly, like Chicago, you have to have a certain way that you move.”

He concluded the interview by reminding people to remain on alert while out and about. “You have to be aware of your surroundings because they’re wolves out here and America created those wolves because it hasn’t given our youth, it hasn’t given young, Black America opportunities that the rest of society gets,” said Drama.