Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  09.16.2022

If you did not know who Symba was before, you certainly know now. The west coast has been producing some top-tier talent for decades now and it does not seem as though that will cease any time soon. With artists like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, DJ Quik, Ice-T, Kendrick Lamar, The Game and more in mind, the west coast is very important for the hip hop culture. Quality lyricsts like Symba come around every blood moon and while he’s still fairly new to the game, he is taking full advantage of the opportunity to cement his name as one of the greats in years to come. Today (Sept. 16), the Bay Area rapper links up with mixtape king DJ Drama to deliver their anticipated Results Take Time Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

It should be common knowledge by now that DJ Drama is a living legend. There was once a time where an artist was not valid until they had the blessing of a DJ Drama cosign for his legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Symba is for sure fortunate by working with Mr. Thanksgiving himself.

Earlier this week, Symba caught the attention from everyone with his Funk Flex freestyle where he absolutely smoked every bar at ease. He definitely opened the eyes of many and gained a lot of new fans. The rapper has accumulated an impressive list of co-signs during his ascension, with the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, The Game, LeBron James and Kevin Durant lending their stamp of approval.

Check out Symba and Drama’s latest collaboration now!

