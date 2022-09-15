Photo: Cover art for Symba and DJ Drama’s ‘Results Take Time’
By Jon Powell
  /  09.15.2022

This Friday (Sept. 16), Symba will bless the masses with his new mixtape Results Take Time, which is also the latest body of work to be backed by DJ Drama as part of his iconic Gangsta Grillz series. The project will consist of 16 tracks with additional features from Pusha T, Kali, 2 Chainz, Key Glock, RMR, and more. Before said mixtape makes landfall, Symba decided to liberate a new single titled “Never Change,” a collaboration alongside Roddy Ricch that’s centered around remaining grounded after obtaining wealth and fame:

“I remember being at mom’s house, tryna turn nothin’ to somethin’ to get these songs out, I took the long route, not the wrong route, and every time I pull the Rolls up, they pull they phone out…”

Just prior to the release of “Never Change,” Symba paid a visit to Funk Flex to deliver a crazy freestyle for the Hot 97 audience. The moment was also notable for a series of bars that mention Flex’s past gripes with a late hip hop icon:

“Flex, it’s a honor to meet you but let’s be clear, I done had a bone to pick with yo’ a** for four years, you been a big part of this culture my whole life, so what I’m ’bout to say, y’all most don’t feel right, you say some wild s**t, most times you actually right, but all that disrespecting Tupac s**t stops tonight…”

Check out both “Never Change” and Symba’s freestyle for Funk Flex. The full tracklisting for Results Take Time can also be found below.

Results Take Time tracklist:

  1. “Overnight”
  2. “Never Change” feat. Roddy Ricch
  3. “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2” feat. Pusha T
  4. “Can’t Win For Nothing”
  5. “Street N**ga feat. Kali
  6. “Trust Issues”
  7. “Sacrifices” feat. Fridayy
  8. “On God”
  9. “Soul Ties”
  10. “Find A Way” feat. IIAN RICH
  11. “GOAT”
  12. “No Sleep” feat. Key Glock and Idontknowjeffery
  13. “Pop Out” feat. 2 Chainz
  14. “Blessings” feat. Rayven Tyler
  15. “Better Days”
  16. “Pendant” feat. RMR

DJ Drama and Jeezy reunite for "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.02.2022

Roddy Ricch brings forth 'The Big 3' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  06.24.2022
