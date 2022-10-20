Today (Oct. 20), Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama unveil their new mixtape Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It. The project contains 13 songs and additional features from Stressmatic, Kurupt, Dave East, Daz Dillinger, JANE HANDCOCK, Juicy J, and more.

In addition to the new release, fans can also check out a visualizer for the closing track “Dolla Signs,” a Hollywood Cole, Nick Papz, and The Ora-produced offering that features an impressive verse from Atlanta’s own Trinidad James:

“Louisville slugger, backwoods trucker, cash thugga thugga and I put that on my mother, I’m a triple double, I ain’t one of them, bringin’ trouble to the park when the marker end, don’t get confused ’bout who to trust, I ain’t one of them guys and they ain’t one of us, you talkin’ ’bout practice, girl, I’m AI, I’m not a bench player, b**ch, I’m top five, feelin’ like Khaled, let’s wi-i-in, make it bounce, make it shake, make it spi-i-n, Kyrie with the rock in the gy-y-ym, I’mma shoot my shot, no ri-i-im, where the stash at? Where the bag at? Don’t come to the park, where yo’ cash at?”

Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It arrives after Snoop’s 19th studio LP Bacc On Death Row, an 18-song offering with contributions from the likes of Nas, October London, T.I., Sleepy Brown, Nate Dogg, The Game, DaBaby, Wiz Khalifa, and Lil Duval. Outside of his own release, the Long Beach legend can also be heard on songs like Avila Brothers’ “A Hard Working Man,” Jack Harlow’s “Young Harleezy,” Sada Baby’s “2 Freaks,” Westside Boogie’s “Windows Down,” Eminem’s “From The D 2 The LBC,” Benny Blanco’s “Bad Decisions,” and Calvin Harris’ “Live My Best Life.” Press play on Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It and the aforementioned visualizer for the Trinidad James-assisted “Dolla Signs” below.