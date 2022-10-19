When the clock strikes midnight tonight (Oct. 20), Snoop Dogg will celebrate his 51st birthday with a new mixtape titled Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It, a collaborative effort with DJ Drama. The project will contain 13 cuts and additional features from Dave East, Kurupt, Juicy J, Trinidad James, and more.

I Still Got It will arrive after a slew of notable releases from the Long Beach legend this year, including the Metaverse: The NFT Drop series and Bad MFs alongside Mount Westmore counterparts Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40. Back in February, he liberated his 19th solo LP Bacc On Death Row, complete with a wealth of assists from the likes of Nas, T.I., Sleepy Brown, The Game, DaBaby, Wiz Khalifa, and Lil Duval.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Snoop announced to sports analyst-turned-podcaster Stephen A. Smith that he is back in the studio with Dr. Dre for the upcoming album Missionary, a humorous callback to the title of his iconic debut LP:

“I’ma tell you this, you’re the first one to hear this—me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months. And it’ll be done in November. And it’s produced by Dr. Dre, it’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”

Check out both the artwork and the full tracklisting for Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It below.

Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It tracklist: