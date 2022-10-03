Last week, Snoop Dogg made an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s “K[no]w Mercy” podcast, where he opened up about his hometown, gang culture, the ups and downs of his music career, business moves, and loads more. About 35 minutes into the conversation, the California legend surprised Smith and the listeners with some news about him and longtime friend and collaborator Dr. Dre:

“I’ma tell you this, you’re the first one to hear this — me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months. And it’ll be done in November. And it’s produced by Dr. Dre, it’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”

When asked about the title, Snoop humorously alluded to the sex positions that both albums are named after. He also confirmed that Missionary will be released under both Snoop’s newly acquired Death Row Records and Dre’s Aftermath Records.

The iconic duo first came together on wax with 1992’s “Deep Cover,” the theme song for the Laurence Fishburne-led action film of the same name. Months after, Snoop would contribute heavily to Dre’s debut LP The Chronic before liberating Doggystyle the following year. Both albums stand as two of the most pivotal albums in hip hop’s history, earning both artists a wealth of high chart appearances and platinum certifications.

Back in February, Dre and Snoop were joined by fellow peers Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar as the headliners for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. The performance received critical acclaim and earned the artists involved an Emmy award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Check out Stephen A. Smith‘s full interview with Snoop Dogg below. Hopefully, Snoop and Dr. Dre will bless the masses with a new single from the aforementioned Missionary sooner than later.